The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake shook south-central Kansas early Sunday morning.

According to the agency, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake was centered near Anthony. The earthquake happened at 7:32 am.

The earthquake was felt in several communities in Kansas and Oklahoma, as far away as Lawrence.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.