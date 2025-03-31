Sunday Hotel Fire, No Injuries Reported

Just before noon on Sunday, March 30, the Salina Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Roadway Inn, located at 3932 S. 9th Street. While en route, dispatch received 911 calls confirming an active fire on the third floor, with hotel occupants still inside the building.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered moderate smoke on the third floor and discovered a small active fire in room 310. The hotel’s sprinkler system had activated, containing the fire to its point of origin. Salina Police Officers, who were among the first on the scene, assisted in ensuring all occupants safely evacuated.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a lithium battery in a rechargeable flashlight. While the fire damage was confined to the room of origin, water damage was reported in several rooms on the first and second floors.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among hotel guests or emergency personnel.

The Salina Fire Department commends the quick actions of hotel staff, law enforcement, and fire crews, which contributed to a safe and effective response.