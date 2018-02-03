Sun Powered Fort Riley Homes

In support of the Department of Defense (DoD) Privatized Housing Solar Challenge initiative, homes at Fort Riley will receive solar panels as part of a Corvias portfolio-wide initiative to install solar power at partner military installations across the US at no cost to the military. This effort will provide our military housing projects rate stabilization resulting in utility savings reinvested into project scope, and increased energy security while eliminating approximately 92,000 tons of carbon emissions each year.

“The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley are committed to energy security and sustainability. Army readiness is the true reason,” said Col. John D. Lawrence, Fort Riley garrison commander.

“Through this large scale generation of solar energy, we mark a significant step in achievement of Fort Riley’s energy conservation goals.”

In February, Onyx Renewable Partners, LLC will begin to install solar power on approximately 1,260 homes throughout the communities on post. The solar panels are expected to generate more than 10.5 megawatts of solar power in the first year alone.

Corvias’ portfolio-based solar program across partner military installations will play a large part in meeting the DoD’s goals to:

Reduce emissions by 26 percent by 2025.

Increase the use of renewable energy to the level of 20 percent by 2030.

Install 300 megawatts of renewable energy across federally subsidized housing by 2020.

Double energy productivity by 2030.

“For years we have been working on ways to decrease our dependence on fossil fuels to preserve our earth’s natural resources as well as to stabilize energy costs,” said Clay Boyer, Corvias Operations Director. “While residents won’t see a reduction in their utility rates, the savings from this solar program will be reinvested back into the communities in the form of construction, renovations and other amenities for our residents.”

Residents living in the first homes selected for this solar project will receive communication from Corvias in the coming weeks regarding the solar installation schedule for their home. The project is expected to take approximately 9 months for installation in all neighborhoods.

Over the life of the project Corvias continues to improve the overall housing footprint at Fort Riley through demolition and construction activity. In 2017, 253 units in the Warner Peterson neighborhood were demolished or donated, through Operation Walking Shield, to residents of the Kickapoo Nation. An additional 335 units in the Colyer Manor neighborhood were placed off line for demolition and are currently vacant pending demolition in 2018. Through these actions Corvias continues to fulfill its commitment of service to the Army.