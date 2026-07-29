Burglar Caught Inside Store

Salina Police responding to an alarm thwart a burglary in progress.

According to police, Wednesday morning at about 4:45 AM, officers responded to an alarm at Dollar General, 840 E. Crawford. As they were enroute a citizen called and reported hearing a loud noise coming from the business and observed someone inside.

Upon arrival officers observed the front door glass of the building shattered. They then observed a subject in dark clothing in the business and were able to take him into custody without incident. They then cleared the building and did not locate anyone else.

The suspect was identified as Michael K. Patterson (18) of Salina. The items Patterson attempted stealing are still be inventoried. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include: