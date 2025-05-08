Summer Youth Bus Program Returning

Salina area public transportation will again be offering a youth ride program this summer. OCCK Transportation is continuing the successful “Get On & Go” program for Salina area youth.

According to the organization, youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from June 1 to August 31. Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses.

Riding the bus gives kids the freedom to get around in the summer. The “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass is a great way for kids to get to summer activities, summer lunches, community centers, parks, the library, shopping and more.

“This program helps families stretch their budgets while giving kids the independence to safely get where they need to go all summer long,” said Michelle Coats, Mobility Manager for North Central Kanas. “It’s about more than just transportation—it’s about connecting kids to the community and encouraging them to explore and grow.”

The Summer Youth Bus Pass is available for purchase online on May 15, 2025, at www.salinacitygo.com and Buy A Pass, with options for pick up. They will also be available at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe starting May 15, 2025.

The Summer Pass will also be available digitally in the Token Transit app. All OCCK Transportation services have a digital fare option.