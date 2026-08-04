Summer Reading Goal Surpassed

Salina Public Library’s summer reading goal of 20,000 books is nearing the halfway point.

According to the Library, together the community didn’t just meet the reading goal of 20,000 books, but exceeded it by reading 22,309 books this summer.

This year’s summer at the library season invited the community to read together, attend free events, and participate in programs designed to keep kids and adults engaged all summer long. The library’s summer season ran from May 22nd through July 30th.

Whether you logged books, attended programs, visited the library, or cheered on friends and family, organizers thank you for making this year’s Summer at the Library such a success.