Primary Election Day Tuesday

Kansans will head to the polls Tuesday to vote for local, state, and federal offices in the August primary election.

In-person advance voting for the August primary election concluded at noon Monday.

Along with state a federal offices, contested local races on the ballot in Salina include:

Kansas House 69th

Miranda Bachman (D)

Meagan Rico (D)

Kansas House 71st District

Steven K Howe (R)

Jay Vanier (R)

Kansas House 107th District

Dawn Wolf (R)

Jordan Budreau (R)

County Commission District 1

James Ravenkamp (R)

Tom Arpke (R)

Sharon Callabresi (R)

County Commission District 5

Joe A Hay Jr (R)

Wayne E Norman (R)

Additionally, a constitutional amendment that would change how justices are picked to serve on the Kansas Supreme Court is on the ballot. All voters can cast a ballot in that race, no matter party affiliation.