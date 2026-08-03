Primary Election Day Tuesday

By Todd Pittenger August 3, 2026

Kansans will head to the polls Tuesday to vote for local, state, and federal offices in the August primary election.

In-person advance voting for the August primary election concluded at noon Monday.

Along with state a federal offices, contested local races on the ballot in Salina include:

Kansas House 69th

  • Miranda Bachman (D)
  • Meagan Rico (D)

Kansas House 71st District

  • Steven K Howe (R)
  • Jay Vanier (R)

Kansas House 107th District

  • Dawn Wolf (R)
  • Jordan Budreau (R)

County Commission District 1

  • James Ravenkamp (R)
  • Tom Arpke (R)
  • Sharon Callabresi (R)

County Commission District 5

  • Joe A Hay Jr (R)
  • Wayne E Norman (R)

Additionally, a constitutional amendment that would change how justices are picked to serve on the Kansas Supreme Court is on the ballot.  All voters can cast a ballot in that race, no matter party affiliation.