Primary Election Day Tuesday

Kansans will head to the polls Tuesday to vote for local, state, and federal offices in the August primary election.
In-person advance voting for the August primary election concluded at noon Monday.
Along with state a federal offices, contested local races on the ballot in Salina include:
Kansas House 69th
- Miranda Bachman (D)
- Meagan Rico (D)
Kansas House 71st District
- Steven K Howe (R)
- Jay Vanier (R)
Kansas House 107th District
- Dawn Wolf (R)
- Jordan Budreau (R)
County Commission District 1
- James Ravenkamp (R)
- Tom Arpke (R)
- Sharon Callabresi (R)
County Commission District 5
- Joe A Hay Jr (R)
- Wayne E Norman (R)
Additionally, a constitutional amendment that would change how justices are picked to serve on the Kansas Supreme Court is on the ballot. All voters can cast a ballot in that race, no matter party affiliation.