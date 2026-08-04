KWU Adds New Trustees

Kansas Wesleyan has added pair of new members of the university’s Board of Trustees.

According to KWU, Joe Rodriguez ’85 and Dr. Nancy Aronson, began stints on the board in recent weeks.

“Both Joe and Nancy have gifts that will benefit the KWU community,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “We look forward to their contributions to the Board of Trustees moving forward.”

Rodriguez is a longtime human resources and organizational development strategist with a record of driving enterprise-scale transformation at Dell Technologies. A graduate of Salina Central High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Economics from KWU and a master’s degree in Organizational and Leadership Development from Webster University. He is a member of the Jerry Jones Athletic Hall of Fame as a part of the 1982 KCAC championship-winning football program.

Helped by this enduring spirit of teamwork and leadership, he actively balances his corporate career with deeply rooted civic engagement. He serves his community through his dedicated volunteer work and leadership support with the Round Rock (Texas) Service Center, Round Rock Christian Academy Booster Club and the Victory City Church volunteer team.

Aronson is a nationally recognized consultant known for designing and facilitating large group, task-focused, strategic meetings for organizations and communities. Her work has included sessions regarding KWU’s last two strategic plans, efforts that began in 2021, and her presentation and guest lecture experience is extensive. Earlier in her career, Nancy was an assistant professor and associate program director for the Organization Development Leadership Programs at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

She is co-editor of “Deep Lessons on Collaboration: How Collaboration Really Works” and a contributing author to “Future Search in School District Change: Connection, Community and Results” and “The Handbook of Large Group Interventions.” She co-developed the System Coherence Framework for Change Leadership, based on an intervention and action research at the University of Southern California. Nancy holds a Ph.D. in Applied Learning Theory from Temple University.