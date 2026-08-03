Woman Steals Father’s Veteran’s Disability Benefits

A Kansas woman is now a convicted felon after stealing approximately $49,000 her father received in veterans benefits to pay her own personal expenses.

According to the Department of Justice court documents indicate Lucretia Miller, 53, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of misappropriation by fiduciary. A federal judge sentenced her to five years of probation.

From October 2020 through April 2022, Miller served as fiduciary for her father who was unable to manage his financial affairs. Without authorization, Miller took funds her father received from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as part of his disability compensation and misappropriated the money.

“After men and women serve our county, one way our nation serves them is by providing VA benefits in their time of need,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser. “Because Ms. Miller’s relative needed assistance, she was assigned to look after his finances. She lined her own pockets instead of using the funds for their sole intended purpose, which is for the care of her father.”

“VA benefits are earned through service, and anyone who exploits a veteran’s trust or steals those funds will be held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Gregory Billingsley with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Central Field Office. “The VA OIG is committed to protecting benefits intended for veterans.”