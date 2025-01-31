Summer Meal Program Seeking Sponsors

A program in Kansas which provides free meals to children in the summer is seeking some help.

According to the Kansas State Department of Education, the Summer Food Service Program is looking for sponsors willing to provide nutritious meals to Kansas children during the summer months.

A program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the summer program provides reimbursement to schools, public agencies and private nonprofit organizations for food services.

Meals can be served free to children in areas with school or census eligibility based on free and reduced-price meal eligibility. In Salina, the meals are served at seven different locations.

Free meals enhance summer education and/or recreation programs. If your community already has a sponsor, find out how you or your organization can assist by providing additional sites, volunteers or activities.

The goal of the program is to ensure children in high-poverty areas continue to receive nutritious meals when the low-cost or free school meals provided through the Child Nutrition Programs of the USDA are no longer available. Sponsors receive reimbursements for documenting and serving healthy meals to children between 1 and 18 years of age at approved sites in needy areas. These nutritional opportunities help keep children ready to learn when school resumes. Proper nutrition is a critical component of reaching the Kansas State Board of Education’s vision for education — Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.

Children benefit nutritionally by receiving complete, wholesome meals and parents benefit from help in stretching their food dollars. Children who continue to receive healthy meals through the summer feel better, behave better and go back to school ready to learn.

Can SFSP assist in your community? Organizations interested in serving nutritious meals to children through a summer program can call Kelly Chanay, director of Child Nutrition and Wellness for KSDE, at (785) 296-2276. For more information, visit https://cnw.ksde.gov and select the Summer Food Service Program.