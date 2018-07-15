Summer Lunch Program Ends This Week

Free lunches for children in Salina who are out of school end this week. The summer lunch program will conclude on Friday.

Things to know about the summer lunch program:

Lunches will be served through July 20 from 12:00 -12:30 p.m.

FREE meals are for all children ages one through eighteen. Adults are welcome to eat lunch for $3.75 and breakfast for $2.00. There are no income or registration requirements to receive meals.

One day each week volunteer readers will be at Heartland Early Education (Monday), Schilling Elementary (Tuesday), Sunset Elementary (Wednesday) and Oakdale Elementary (Thursday). Youth will receive a free book to take home.

Serving Sites:

Cottonwood Elementary – 215 S. Phillips, east side entrance

Heusner Elementary – 1300 Norton, north doors by art room

Oakdale Elementary – 811 E. Iron, west doors off Penn Street

Schilling Elementary – 3121 Canterbury, side door by gym

Sunset Elementary – 1510 W. Republic, south door to cafeteria

Heartland Early Education – 700 Jupiter, north double doors off Venus

Central High School – 650 E. Crawford, south student entrance

Church of the Cross – 1600 Rush, southeast door

Salvation Army – 1137 N. Santa Fe, front door

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. For more information about the national Summer Food Service Program, visit www.fns.usda.gov/cnd/summer. Salina USD 305 and Heartland Early Education partner with the Salvation Army, Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Church of the Cross and Salina Area United Way.

The summer menus are available online at www.usd305.com, by following the Summer Food link.