Summary Report Released for Murder Victims

The Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner is releasing a summary report for the murders of two Kansas women.

The report says Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley’s probable cause of death was multiple sharp force trauma.

Butler and Kelley were last seen March 30th heading to pick up Butler’s children, but the women were later found stabbed to death and buried inside a freezer in rural Texas County, Oklahoma.

Five suspects have been charged in their deaths.

A search warrant revealed the women’s bodies were found inside a chest freezer during a two-day excavation of the burial site nearly nine miles from Butler’s abandoned car.