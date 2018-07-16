Suicidal Man Arrested in Assault

An argument leads to the arrest of a Salina man accused of attempting to strangle a woman.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, officers took 24-year-old Rodney Rubon Jr., into custody on Sunday morning after an altercation at a house in the 600 block of Ash Street.

Police allege an argument between the acquaintances escalated into violence when he attempted to cut off her airway and then would not let her leave the residence.

Authorities where contacted when Rabone Jr., held a pistol and began talking and texting about suicide.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that could include aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint and damage to property. A handgun was recovered from inside the residence.