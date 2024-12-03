Suffrage Mural Artist coming to Smoky Hill Museum

Soon – visitors will stroll through the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and gaze at a new mural depicting the march of time and how women won the right to vote.

Kansas artist Phyllis Pease of Manhattan joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at her mural project that highlights 13 Kansas women who led the charge to the ballot box.

Pease tells KSAL News the mural works as a timeline with Kansas landmarks chronicling the fight for women’s voting rights from 1856 to 1912.

She is currently putting the final touches on the mural that measures 8-feet high and 19-feet long. When dry the oil painting will be boxed up and transported to Topeka and unveiled on Kansas Day – January 29th.

Ahead of that, Pease will be in Salina at the Smoky Hill Museum on Thursday, December 5 at 5:30pm for the Kansas Woman Suffrage Movement presentation. The free event will be hosted by Jeanne Klein and will feature a look at the watercolor painting Pease created as a forerunner to the mural.

Photos via Facebook