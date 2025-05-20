Successfully Stamping Out Hunger

An effort by letter carriers in Salina to “Stamp Out Hunger” brought in over 8.5 tons of food.

According to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, the recently completed “Stamp Out Hunger” effort coordinated by the Salina chapter of the National Association of Letter Carriers brought in over 19,000 pounds of food.

“We are so grateful to each and every letter carrier, Food Bank staff member and volunteer who made this year’s drive possible,” said Karen Couch, executive director.

“Community members donated over 300 hours of time to help our team collect, sort and process all the donations. This donation goes a long way to helping us keep product on the shelves during the busy summer months.”

The Salina Food Bank relies upon community-wide collection events like this to supplement the amount of product it rescues from retailers and purchases through the Kansas Food Bank in Wichita. In fact, around 30% of their yearly food supply comes from donation drives.

Couch reminds the community that “without partners who facilitate food drives and collection efforts for our pantry, we would have to further restrict client access to our food programs. So every effort, no matter how big or small, counts!”