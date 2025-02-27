VIDEO: Studying Tornado Genesis, Saving Lives

One of the most recognized experts on storm prediction in the country spoke in Salina this week. Dr. Chris Broyles from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, joined longtime National Weather Service and KSAL Storm Spotter Henry Diehl for the event.

Diehl organized the presentation, which was held on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University in Peters Science Hall. Diehl began by speaking about storm spotting in Central Kansas, relying on his long experience. He offered words of wisdom, and spoke about safety in the field.

Among other things, Diehl discussed tornado spotting, noting tornadoes are larger than they look, and he outlined escape procedures. He talked about “deviant motion”, and tornado tendencies to be aware of. Diehl cautioned against “radar fixation”, saying it can be unsafe while on the road and noted that radar images are delayed at least 4 minutes.

Diehl urged all spotters to stop and help storm victims they may encounter. He concluded that the more knowledge you have, the safer you will be

Dr. Chris Broyles then spoke for over an hour.

Dr. Broyles is the author of a notable tornado genesis study, and an expert in tornado outbreak forecasting. Between 2004 and 2021 he issued 12 High Risk Outlooks, with 10 verified successfully. He received a Department of Commerce Silver Medal for initiating the first ever Day 2 High Risk for a major tornado outbreak in the southeastern U.S. on April 7, 2006. The event included 56 tornadoes, three killer tornadoes with 10 deaths and two EF3+ tornadoes. On April 14, 2012, he initiated the second Day 2 High Risk for a major tornado outbreak in the southern and central Plains. The event included 86 tornadoes, one killer tornado that caused six deaths, and six EF3+ tornadoes.

Dr. Broyles started his career with the National Weather Service in 1994. He spoke about the science behind tornado development, and what goes into his prediction process, and how it has changed over the years.

Dr. Broyles told KSAL News the ability to forecast major outbreaks days in advance is a huge breakthrough.

Among other things, Dr. Broyles discussed the May 28, 2013, Bennington EF4 tornado which was nearly stationary on the ground.

Dr. Broyles brought with him a tornado simulator he designed and built. He was inspired to build the simulator after attending a presentation by Ted Fujita in 1993.

Following his presentation Dr. Broyles created a stove pipe tornado and a rope tornado with the simulator