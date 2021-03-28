Students to Return Full Time

Salina USD 305 is ending its hybrid instructional model for middle and high school students later this week. Beginning this Thursday, April 1st, the district will welcome back all middle and high school students to traditional, in-person learning full time.

According to the district, April 1st is the beginning of 4th quarter, a predetermined break in students’ schedules, which is a good place to return to regular school. It keeps students’ schedules as stable as possible. Additionally, April 1 is 10 days after spring recess, which helps to limit the spread risk following a holiday.

Health and safety protocols will continue and be adjusted to the full time schedule. Masks, social distancing, classroom cohorting, hand hygiene and more will still be maintained. Plans for food service, busing, SATC schedules and more will be completed and communicated to families before April 1.

The change does not impact remote learners or elementary schools which have remained open, in full-time mode, since September.