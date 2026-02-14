Students to Perform at International Peer Event

Drama students from Salina Central High School have been invited to perform at an international peer event.

According to the school, the Central High School Theatre program Thespian Troupe 639 was selected by the adjudication committee of the International Thespian Festival to present their fall play Clue (High School Edition) to the 2026 International Thespian Festival in June at the University of Indiana Bloomington. This honor comes from having their show adjudicated among other productions from around the country and earning one of twelve production spots.

There will be an encore performance date to be announced at a later time.

Students are actively fundraising for this trip and this honor. If you would like to donate please do so on our website https://onthestage.tickets/salina-central-high-school/donate or through one of the cast or crew members.

They will also be hosting several fundraising events:

Murder Mystery Dinner and Show at Martinelli’s February 20th & 21st

https://our.show/reunionsaremurder