Students Share Groundwater Research Data

Dodge City Community College hosted its November Science Café on Thursday in the DC3 Library.

According to the school, the topic was “Groundwater Testing in Southwest Kansas,” and DC3 students participating in the Kansas Groundwater Geopaths program presented the data they had compiled from testing water well contaminates in Pratt, Kiowa, Edwards, Barton, Stafford, and Pawnee counties.

Kicking off the event was a special recognition ceremony for Dylan Faullin, DC3 Professor of Mathematics, who came up with the idea for the program, which is now in its third year.

Beginning on Nov. 11, 2021, the first Science Café focused on “Cryptocurrency” and was presented by Mike Webster, Assistant Vice President of Information Technology/CIO.