Students Riot at Crisis City

Bethany College Criminal Justice students this week teamed with the Kansas Department of Corrections to learn about the process of stopping a riot. Around two dozen Bethany students participated with approximately three dozen Corrections Cadets.

During a training exercise at the Crisis City training venue Bethany students were instructed to yell, scream, and throw water balloons as the corrections cadets stood in line to push back and control Bethany Students.

Professor Rande Repp, Head of the Bethany College Criminal Justice Department said “normally I tell my students ‘no fires, No riots.’ But today I had to make an exception, you can only learn so much from a text book.”

Repp brought brought his Criminal Justice students so they can “see these scenarios up close, instead of through the eyes of TV.” He said the department of corrections likes it because their students get hands on experience. You can explain all day how to form the perfect line and hold your baton a certain way but books can’t prepare you for the “crazies you meet on the job.”

Repp added “we try to work with many surrounding departments. In a couple weeks we plan to role play for the Kansas State Troopers.”