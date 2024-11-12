Students Potentially Sickened by Fentanyl

A couple of high school students were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center after potentially being exposed to fentanyl Tuesday morning.

Salina EMS responded to South High School at around 11:15 Tuesday morning to a report of several students potentially exposed to fentanyl via a vape pen. School district officials tell KSAL News that EMS transferred two students to the hospital for medical attention.

According to the Centers For Disease Control, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. Even in small doses, it can be deadly. It is 50 times stronger then heroin and and 100 times stronger than morphine. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The incident at South High School is under investigation.