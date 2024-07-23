Students Get School Supplies

The goal of a massive volunteer effort in Salina on Tuesday was to make sure all children have the tools they need when they head back to school in a couple of weeks. Based on attendance at the Saline County Back to School Fair it was mission accomplished. Parents, students, and volunteers gathered at Salina Central High School for the event.

Brenda Guiterrez told KSAL News there were 800 backpacks, full of school supplies, to be handed out. She credits a large group of volunteers, and sponsors, who work to make it possible.

“It’s a great opportunity to help families help their kids get the new school year started off on the right foot,” Guiterrez said.

There was more than backpack distribution at the event. There was also free sports and school physicals, dental screenings, and vendor booths.

Events at the Back to School Fair included:



30 booths featuring information on children/youth activities and family services

Distribution of free backpacks and basic school supplies for eligible students

Free student health screenings

School and sports physicals conducted by health professionals

Dental screenings and cavity prevention vitamins applied by health professionals

The Back to School Fair was held in conjunction with walk-in enrollment. USD 305 Deputy Superintendent Shanna Rector tells KSAL News anyone who has not enrolled should do so, online, by the end of the day Thursday.

_ _ _

USD 305 Important Dates

July 25 – Online Enrollment Closes

August 9 – First Day of School For Grades 1-6, 9; Pre-K and K Conferences by Appointment

August 12 – First Day of School for Grades 7, 8, 10-12; Pre-K and K Conferences by Appointment

August 13 – All Grades (Pre-K – 12) Attend

Photo: A volunteer prepared to distribute a backpack