Students Get School Supplies

The goal of a massive volunteer effort in Salina on Tuesday was to make sure all children have the tools they need when they head back to school in a couple of weeks. Based on attendance at the Saline County Back to School Fair it was mission accomplished. Parents, students, and volunteers gathered at Salina Central High School for the event.
Brenda Guiterrez told KSAL News there were 800 backpacks, full of school supplies, to be handed out. She credits a large group of volunteers, and sponsors, who work to make it possible.
“It’s a great opportunity to help families help their kids get the new school year started off on the right foot,” Guiterrez said.
There was more than backpack distribution at the event. There was also free sports and school physicals, dental screenings, and vendor booths.
Events at the Back to School Fair included:
- 30 booths featuring information on children/youth activities and family services
- Distribution of free backpacks and basic school supplies for eligible students
- Free student health screenings
- School and sports physicals conducted by health professionals
- Dental screenings and cavity prevention vitamins applied by health professionals
The Back to School Fair was held in conjunction with walk-in enrollment. USD 305 Deputy Superintendent Shanna Rector tells KSAL News anyone who has not enrolled should do so, online, by the end of the day Thursday.
_ _ _
USD 305 Important Dates
- July 25 – Online Enrollment Closes
- August 9 – First Day of School For Grades 1-6, 9; Pre-K and K Conferences by Appointment
- August 12 – First Day of School for Grades 7, 8, 10-12; Pre-K and K Conferences by Appointment
- August 13 – All Grades (Pre-K – 12) Attend
Photo: A volunteer prepared to distribute a backpack