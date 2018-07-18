Students Compete Well at National Event

Salina area students competed well at a national skills event.

According to Salina Area Technical College, a May graduate of both their college and Salina South High School placed fourth in the nation in his competition at the SkillsUSA national event in Louisville, Kentucky.

Savio Nguyen placed fourth in the high school division of the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning competition at the national event. He qualified for nationals by placing first in that competition at the state event this past April.

In all, four Salina Tech students competed at the national competition in Louisville, marking only the second time that many Salina Tech students qualified for nationals. The first time was in 2017. Other results from Louisville were: