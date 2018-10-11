Salina, KS

Students Can View BlacKkKlansman for Free

Misty SereneOctober 11, 2018

Salina, Kan. (Oct. 10, 2018) BlacKkKlansman, a 2018 Spike Lee film co-written by Kansan Kevin Willmott, is coming to Salina Art Center Cinema October 12-18. Tickets are on sale now.

The film is receiving praise worldwide, and thanks to a Salina Art Center donor, students can see the film for free. Any student who shows a valid student ID from an area high school or college, will be admitted to the film for FREE! The film is rated R and requires purchase of ticket by parent or guardian for persons under 17.

Kevin Willmott will host a free film discussion Friday, Oct. 12 at 8pm at Salina Art Center. Willmott is an American film director and screenwriter, as well as a professor of film at the University of Kansas. Willmott, a graduate of Marymount College, Salina, is known for writing and directing Ninth Street, C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America, and Bunker Hill.

Director Spike Lee’s drama, based on true events, was produced by the team behind Get Out and offers another provocative exploration of American race relations. In the midst of the 1970s civil rights movement, Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) becomes the first black detective on the Colorado Springs Police Department. He sets out to prove his worth by infiltrating the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and convinces his Jewish colleague (Adam Driver) to go undercover as a white supremacist.

Salina Art Center exhibitions, films and programming are funded by Art Center donors, patrons, members, sponsors, area foundations, and grant programs of Salina Arts & Humanities, City of Salina.

