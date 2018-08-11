Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 64 °

Students Begin Returning to KWU

KSAL StaffAugust 11, 2018

The Kansas Wesleyan University campus is coming back to life this weekend. Saturday morning was the annual start of school move-in day with student-athletes arriving on campus.

There were plenty of smiles mixed with a few hugs and tears as students arrived on campus. Family, friends, and KWU staff members pitched in to help with the move-in effort.

According to the school, more than 400 students arrived on campus to get ready for both the start of classes, and the fall athletic seasons.

KWU is expecting more than 700 students when classes start Aug. 21.

 

Senior Director of Events Paula Hermann welcomes parents.

(photos courtesy Kansas Wesleyan University)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Students Begin Returning to KWU

The Kansas Wesleyan University campus is coming back to life this weekend. Saturday morning was the ...

August 11, 2018 Comments

River Proposal Threatens Kansas Lak...

Kansas News

August 11, 2018

Smith Struggles, Bats Run Cold in L...

Sports News

August 11, 2018

“Battle of the Badges” Nearing

Top News

August 11, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

River Proposal Threatens ...
August 11, 2018Comments
Historic Flight Launch Fr...
August 10, 2018Comments
Altered Traffic Pattern a...
August 10, 2018Comments
Criminal Possession of a ...
August 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH