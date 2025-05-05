Students Awarded Cash Hollistah Scholarship

A Salina student is the recipient of a unique, local scholarship. This year’s Cash Hollistah Scholarship recipient is William Bohrer.

Bohrer, a senior at Salina Central High School, has a 4.0 GPA, and has been involved with the Salina Symphony and the Salina Art Center as an attendant and occasional teacher. He is a member of Salina Central’s Choraliers, and is also the leader of Salina Central’s drum corps.

For the past two years, Bohrer has earned several awards for his drawings and 3-D designs at the regional Scholastic Art Awards program in Wichita.

Bohrer will attend Wichita State University in the fall, pursuing degrees in Art & Psychology.

The cash hollistah. scholarship, presented by Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, is awarded to a graduating senior in central Kansas who shows merit in the field of community enrichment through, poetry, music, art or design. For more information, go to thecashscholarship.org.