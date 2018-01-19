Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 30 °

Students Accused in Sex Assault

KSAL StaffJanuary 19, 2018

Two cadets from St. John’s Military School were taken into police custody on Wednesday after an alleged sexual assault on the Salina campus.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that a 16-year-old student and 15-year-old student were arrested after officers interviewed a male victim at the hospital.

Police say the victim, who is also a SJMS student and in his mid-teens was assaulted by the two in a dorm room on Tuesday evening around 11pm.

Upon learning about the assault, staff at the school located at 110 W. Otis took the boy to Salina Regional Health Center and contacted police.

The two teens are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City and face charges that could include aggravated criminal sodomy.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

It’s a new year with new challenges and adventures ahead! Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Sa...

January 19, 2018 Comments

Study: Riley, Decatur Counties Youn...

Kansas News

January 19, 2018

Gun Pointed at 2 Women

Top News

January 19, 2018

Students Accused in Sex Assault

Top News

January 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Study: Riley, Decatur Cou...
January 19, 2018Comments
Tax Assistance Volunteers...
January 19, 2018Comments
Kansas Rides Now Online
January 19, 2018Comments
Soldiers Accused of Illeg...
January 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018