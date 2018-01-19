Students Accused in Sex Assault

Two cadets from St. John’s Military School were taken into police custody on Wednesday after an alleged sexual assault on the Salina campus.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that a 16-year-old student and 15-year-old student were arrested after officers interviewed a male victim at the hospital.

Police say the victim, who is also a SJMS student and in his mid-teens was assaulted by the two in a dorm room on Tuesday evening around 11pm.

Upon learning about the assault, staff at the school located at 110 W. Otis took the boy to Salina Regional Health Center and contacted police.

The two teens are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City and face charges that could include aggravated criminal sodomy.