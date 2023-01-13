Student Killed in Crash

A student was killed when a school vehicle crashed in North Central Kansas Friday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 7:30 AM a Rock Hills USD 107 SUV rolled over on Randell Road in Jewell County, a mile south of of US 36 Highway near Mankato.

There were a total of six people in the vehicle, a driver and five students. A fifth-grade student died in the crash. All others are okay.

The KHP said family members have been notified of the deadly crash.

The KHP Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) responded to assist in diagramming the scene.