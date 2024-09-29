Student Arrested After Homecoming Threat

A threat of a shooting at the Salina Central High School Homecoming Dance prompted the arrest of a student Saturday night.

Salina Police say they became aware of a threat made against Central High School via social media. An immediate investigation was undertaken that revealed a 16-year old Central High Student made comments about “shooting everyone at this dance.” Further inquiry by officers and school resource officers identified the “dance” to be the Salina Central Homecoming dance.

USD305 and school officials were notified, and the juvenile was located by officers away from the school. The juvenile was arrested for criminal threat and transported to the Saline County Jail with eventual transfer to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City.

Based on the investigation, there does not appear to be any further threat to students or staff at Central High. The Salina Police Department appreciates the collaboration between the Police Department and District and School staff in ensuring the safety of students, and strive for prompt investigations and actions to ensure everyone’s safety.