Struggle at Hotel Prompts Arrest

A man was arrested after allegedly refusing to leave a Salina hotel’s property, and then fighting with police.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday at about 12:15 PM, officers responded to the Hastings Inn, 217 S. Broadway, in reference to a subject who refused to leave the premises. Officers made contact with 52-year-old Jason William Meyers.

Officers attempted to get Meyers to leave the premises voluntarily but refused. When officers went to take Meyers into custody he resisted and attempted to flee.

Meyers fell to the ground taking an officer with him. The officer was not injured. While on the ground Meyers continued to resist and was taken into custody.

Meyers was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include trespassing and interference with law enforcement.