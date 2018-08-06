Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 70 °

Structures Over Santa Fe to be Removed

KSAL StaffAugust 6, 2018

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, Smoky Hill Construction will be closing Santa Fe Ave. one block at a time to remove overhead structures throughout the evening beginning at 6:00 PM.

The block between Mulberry and Walnut will be closed at 6:00 PM.

Upon the conclusion of the first removal, they will move one block north and close the street between Walnut and Iron at 8:00 PM.

The final block between Iron and Ash will be closed at 12:00 AM (midnight).

Once the final overhead structure is removed and stowed, traffic will return to normal.

All businesses affected will be able to get in and out of their parking areas.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Parade to Alter Bus Routes

Bus routes in Salina will be slightly altered for the Tri River Fair Parade on Tuesday. CityGo ro...

August 6, 2018 Comments

Structures Over Santa Fe to be Remo...

Kansas News

August 6, 2018

Four Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

August 6, 2018

Salina Man Hurt in Fireworks Explos...

Top News

August 6, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Parade to Alter Bus Route...
August 6, 2018Comments
Structures Over Santa Fe ...
August 6, 2018Comments
Trump Endorses Kobach in ...
August 6, 2018Comments
Salina Police Log 8-6-18
August 6, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH