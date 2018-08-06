Structures Over Santa Fe to be Removed

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, Smoky Hill Construction will be closing Santa Fe Ave. one block at a time to remove overhead structures throughout the evening beginning at 6:00 PM.

The block between Mulberry and Walnut will be closed at 6:00 PM.

Upon the conclusion of the first removal, they will move one block north and close the street between Walnut and Iron at 8:00 PM.

The final block between Iron and Ash will be closed at 12:00 AM (midnight).

Once the final overhead structure is removed and stowed, traffic will return to normal.

All businesses affected will be able to get in and out of their parking areas.