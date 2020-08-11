Strong effort from Bubic, but KC falls in 10th

The final line for Royals rookie left-hander Kris Bubic won’t look very impressive — five innings, seven hits, five runs.

But as is often the case in the big leagues, one or two pitches would have changed everything about Bubic’s night.

As it is, Bubic — making his third career start and first on the road — fought through adversity and retired the final seven batters he faced on four strikeouts.

The Royals rallied from a four-run deficit and forced extra innings, but they lost 6-5 in 10 innings when Joey Votto drove in the winning run from second base on a drive off the center-field wall. That snapped the Royals’ four-game winning streak.

Bubic also got a bit unlucky. The Reds had two runners on and none out in the second when a ground ball by Curt Casali was headed for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a seemingly sure double play. But the ball hit baserunner Matt Davidson, who was going from second to third.

Davidson was out, and the other two runners were safe. Christian Colón then grounded out, which could have been the third out.

Instead, Bubic then hung a 3-2 changeup to Kyle Farmer, who ripped a two-run double off the wall in right-center.

Bubic could have had a 1-2-3 inning in the third. He fired a 2-2 fastball on the inside corner to Nick Castellanos that appeared to be strike three. Even Castellanos seemed ready to walk back to the dugout.

But given new life, Castellanos belted a triple to right-center. Bubic tied up Votto and got a weak grounder, then struck out Eugenio Suárez.

Davidson, however, followed with a first-pitch jack to right-center on a changeup. Davidson now has 12 home runs in 28 career games against Kansas City. Jesse Winker tagged a 2-2 fastball for a back-to-back, opposite-field homer, and it was 5-1 Cincinnati.