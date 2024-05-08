Satellite Tag Office Closing Permanently

The South Tag Office will permanently close. According to the Saline County Treasurer’s Office, the last day of business in the office will be June 7th. The agency says this decision comes after careful consideration of the financial operations governing this facility. This closure does not result in the loss of employment for any staff member. The Tag Office, operating as an agent for the Kansas Department of Revenue, relies solely on the income generated through renewals and title fees. These fees have not been increased in the last 17 years, making it increasingly difficult to sustain the operational costs of the office. “I am heartbroken about the decision to close the south office,” said Richelle Leiker, South Office Coordinator. “But with the challenges we have been facing, I understand that this is the best decision at this time. I am grateful for the last 16 years serving the residents of Saline County and thankful to each and everyone for their kindness and support.” While services at the South Tag Office will no longer be available after June 7, Saline County residents can continue to access all necessary services at the City-County Building. Renewals are mailed out 45 days prior to their due date. To avoid long lines, residents are encouraged to utilize the No Wait Inside online scheduler or to process tag renewals and payments online. Additionally, there is no additional fee for mailing renewals. “I know that the closure of the satellite office may be an inconvenience,” said Saline County Treasurer Jim DuBois. “I encourage residents to reach out to our state legislature with any concerns.”