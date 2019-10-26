Salina, KS

Strong 4th Propels Southeast to Victory

Pat StrathmanOctober 26, 2019

Going into Friday night, Southeast of Saline still didn’t have an official spot in the playoffs.

Despite being challenged, the Trojans found a way.

Three touchdowns in the final quarter lifted the Trojans to a 41-21 victory at Council Grove Friday night. With the win, Southeast of Saline finished third in Class 2A District 4, putting the Trojans on the road in the first round of the postseason.

Southeast of Saline (6-2) appeared poised for a route as the Trojans scored the lone TD’s in the first quarter. Quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt found Raef Boley on an 11-yard connection, followed by a 2-yard TD plunge by Bryant Banks.

The scoring stopped there as Council Grove (2-4) blanked the Trojans 7-0 in the second with a 13-yard TD pass, trimming the deficit to 14-7 at halftime.

Southeast of Saline ballooned the margin to a two-score lead as Banks fell into the end zone from a yard out. The Braves didn’t go away, responding with a one-yard score, making the score 21-14 going into the fourth.

The decisive final period opened with an 11-yard TD pass from Gebhardt to Boley. Right after that, Eli Harris picked off a pass and returned the ball 40 yards for a score. The final nail in the coffin came from Banks, who ran the pigskin in from six yards out.

Banks carried the ball 21 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Gebhardt was 9-of-15 passing for 119 yards, two TD’s and an interception. Boley had five grabs for 69 yards and a pair of scores.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH