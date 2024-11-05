Strollin’ Downtown the Old-Fashioned Way

Salina residents got an insight of the town’s history thanks to Kansas Mobility Management and the Smoky Hill Museum.

The second annual Santa Fe Stroll event occurred on Tuesday in the wake of Kansas Mobility Week. The event was a short walk that started on the front steps of the museum, with a brief turn on S 7th St., up the way of N 7th St. towards E. Ash St. and ending back at the Museum

Director of the Smoky Hill Museum, Susan Hawksworth gave a historical backgorund of Salina’s former old-fashioned buildings. She touched on dilapidated, historic buildings such as:

Salina Public Library on 104 S. 8th

YMCA on 315 W. Iron

Federal Building on 201 W. Iron

First Baptist Church on 136 S. 7th

Salvation Army on 125 S. 7th

Great Plains Building on 119 N. 7th

Elks Club Building on 120 N. 7th

National/Lamer/Parrish Hotel on 201-205 N. Sante Fe

Knights of Pythias Castle and the Union Bus Depot/Casa Bonita on 200 N. Sante Fe

International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) on 101-103 N. 7th

Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas, Michelle Coats also hosted the event with Hawksworth.

—–

From November 3 to November 9, 2024, public transportation providers, Mobility Managers, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and partners across the state are celebrating the fourth annual Kansas Mobility Week. Agencies will host events to encourage Kansans to make efficient and safe transportation choices, promote multimodal transportation options, and roll out new initiatives and policies. These events promote travel choices such as public transit, walking, bicycling, safe driving, and ridesharing. For more information about transportation in Kansas, including Kansas Mobility Week, and the Kansas Mobility Managers, visit www.ksrides.org.