Stressing Safety on the Farm

Ahead of National Farm Safety and Health Week the Skin Cancer Foundation is highlighting the importance of protection for farmers and outdoor workers.

The foundation says they are 60 percent more likely to get nonmelanoma skin cancer than the general population because of the amount of time spent outdoors. The foundation urges outdoor workers to use sunscreen, protective clothing, hats, shade and get routine skin checks to reduce their risk of getting skin cancer. Experts say 90 percent of skin cancer cases are preventable with a good sun protection strategy.