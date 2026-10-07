Hospital Employees Help Lighthouse Leadership Institute

Employees from the hospital in Abilene are helping a local organization that acts as a supportive youth mentor network.

According to the hospital, employees of Memorial Health System participated in another “Jeans Day” fundraiser throughout the month of September. Employees make a donation, of at least $2, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

A total donation of $518.20 was presented to Lighthouse Leadership Institute. The mission of Lighthouse Leadership Institute is to primarily guide and empower youths through their leadership programs; to uncover their strengths, build resilient character, and develop leaders with purpose. Through their mentorship services, life skills education, and emotional wellness development, they inspire young people to grow into confident, compassionate leaders who illuminate the path for others in their schools, families, and communities.

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Photo via Memorial Health System. Pictured from left are: Matilda Calvin, EOC Council member; Dalton Millican, CEO/Founder of Lighthouse Leadership Institute; and Loretta McMillen, EOC Council member.