Former Teacher Sentenced to Probation

A former Salina middle school teacher who reached a plea agreement back in August to avoid a trial was sentenced Wednesday morning in Saline County District Court.

Judge Amy Norton accepted a plea from Amanda Freeman back in early August prior to a trial beginning on charges which include:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor – Misdemeanor

On Wednesday the same Judge sentenced her to 11 months in the state corrections system for the felony and 6 months in the Saline County Jail to probation, which is the standard midrange sentence for both charges. Probation was granted in lieu of jail. If the terms of probation are violated she will serve time in jail.

Prior to sentencing Freeman spoke. She said she was not proud of her choices, and can’t undo things. She vowed to make better choices going forward.

The former student, who was 14-years-old at the time, and his parents all spoke as well.

Both parents were critical of what happened and critical of Freeman. The father, while not solely blaming Freeman, said his son struggled with drug and alcohol issues because of his relationship with her. The mother said her family was changed forever.

The juvenile become emotional as he spoke. As he dabbed at his eyes with a tissue and gained his composure, he defended Freeman. He became angry, shouted, pounded on the podium and cursed. When he was finished he threw the tissue at his father and stormed out of the courtroom.

Prior to sentencing the judge said it was “both tragic and admirable” for the juvenile to defend Freeman.

The former Salina South Middle School English Language Arts teacher was originally arrested back in September of last year on charges at the time which included:

Felony Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct

Aggravated Endangerment of a Child

Distribution of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unlawful Social Hosting

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

An investigation began after Salina Police were contacted by a parent of a 16-year-old male to report suspicious text messaging between the juvenile and Freeman. Police said their investigation determined Freeman had furnished the juvenile, and possibly other juveniles, with alcohol and THC products.