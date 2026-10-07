Fire Damages Adult Day Services Facility

An adult day health facility in Salina that provides supervised daytime care for older or disabled adults is closed indefinitely following an overnight fire.

A fire early Wednesday morning caused extensive damage at Sunflower Adult Day Services located at the corner of Iron and 9th Street in Downtown Salina. The building will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Sunflower said via social media their future is unknown at this time. “We are devastated right now and need to process this. We would certainly welcome prayers for this very unfortunate tragedy”.