Street Fair Volunteers Needed

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is coming up at the end of the month, and 80 volunteers are needed to help put on this free community event.

According to the museum, volunteers are needed for the parade, chili cook-off, carnival-like games, make-and-take crafts, and much more.

Volunteers should be high school age or older, or accompanied by an adult. The typical shift for the day is three hours. There is some shift flexibility with prior arrangements.

Organizers are using SignUp.com to organize this free, family-friendly and unique community event. Explore the link https://signup.com/go/ocPoJiT to sign up. It’s Easy – you will NOT need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com.

If you prefer not to use your email address, please contact Rosa de la Cruz at [email protected] or call 785-833-8021 and she can sign you up manually.

You can also go to smokyhillmuseum.org and click on “Sign-up Now” in the carousel at the top of the page.

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is a one-day festival of family-focused learning and exploration with a touch of history! It celebrates an Old West theme with a downtown parade, demonstrators, entertainment, food and special activities for kids of all ages.

Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair will be on on Saturday, September 28th.