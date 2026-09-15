Street Fair to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary Old West Style

All are invited to celebrate 250 years of America Old West style. The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is Saturday, September 26, in and around the museum.

According to the Museum, it will be a day of Old West fun. The parade rolls down Santa Fe at 10 a.m., celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary Old West Style. After that, the streets at the Museum fill with Old West activities, live music, historic demonstrators, the aroma of chili, food vendors and, of course, the museum itself.

After the parade at 10 am, the fun heats up with the Boiling Pot Chili Cook-off at 10:30 am. Chili-tasting enthusiasts can sample all the chili for only $2.50. Tasting lasts until 1:30, or while supplies last. Then you can vote for your favorite chili with your ticket. The People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice winners will be announced at 2:00 pm from the main stage.

Also around the Museum at 211 W Iron Avenue, there will be Old West activities. Historic demonstrators include a chuck wagon, blacksmith, and an 1880s German farmer all outside, with a settler inside the Museum by the dugout. Outside, there will also be fun activities, free make-and-take crafts, caricaturists, Color Me Crazy airbrush tattoos and more. The Museum Store has a special booth outside. Indoors, in the main Store, you can sign up for a chance to win one of three prize baskets.

On the main stage, this year’s entertainment features a new, exciting act with the Wichita War Dancer performing at 1 pm. The schedule for the day:

11:00 am Jake Gill grew up in Kansas to a musical family. His father was a music teacher, and his grandfather really exposed him to country music from a young age. Gill brings raw energy and charisma to his performances. He likes to make physical connections with the audience, whether that is through eye contact or pulling them out of the audience to share a dance.

Noon Jaron Bell is country music and comedy all rolled up in one dad bod bundle! This Salinan’s high-energy entertainment has over 3.5 million views on Instagram Reels in 2023 alone. He has 8,000+ YouTube subscribers and over 60,000 monthly Facebook reach.

1:00 pm The Wichita War Dancer is of the Tohono O’Odham and Ponca Nations. The War Dance was created by the Ponca Nation, and the dance has spread throughout Native territories. The Wichita War Dancer has a deep passion for not only performing but also educating people about the native life, and its beautiful history. He feels a responsibility to his ancestors to share and preserve the native culture. In 2021, the Wichita War Dancer received the highest honor by winning the prestigious “World’s Fancy War Dance Championship Title”.

2:10 pm The Don Wagner and Friends band is a four-piece group of local musicians. Due to their diverse musical backgrounds, the band arranges and performs a variety of musical genres ranging from folk and country to rock and blues as well as original compositions

3:00 pm Jake Gill will perform an encore set to finish out the event.

The museum gallery is open 10 am – 5 pm for everyone to enjoy the special exhibit, America’s 250th: Connecting a Nation. In addition, there is the popular hands-on interactive exhibit, The Curiosity Shop. The Museum Store is also open with selections of Kansas-made items and locally made artwork.

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Watch the museum website, www.smokyhillmuseum.org/what- to-do/special-events/street- fair/, for the most up-to-date information.