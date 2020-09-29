Street Eats & Beats Returns to Salina’s Oakdale Park

On Saturday, October 17 from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm, the community is invited to a FREE event at Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park. The festival will include stellar food trucks, rockin’ bands, and

fun activities for the whole family.

Hosted by Salina Area Young Professionals and sponsored by First Bank Kansas and Long McArthur, this event was founded to give back to the community, by creating an opportunity for friends and family to gather and enjoy the arts and entertainment scene that Salina has to offer.

Musical entertainment will kick off at 1:00 pm with Cash Hollistah, followed by Taylor Kline taking the stage at 3:00 pm, and the Sunset Sinners wrapping up the festival from 4:15 – 7:00 pm.

Enjoy tasty food all afternoon long from Chapman’s Take Away, There’s no Place Like Home, The Chef & I, French Fry Frenzy and Food by Bonnie Food Trucks. Kid (and Adult) Activities include a Retro Obstacle Course Bounce House from Bounce-A-Roos (from 1:00 – 4:00 pm), sidewalk chalk, bubbles and henna and glitter henna tattoos by Smoky Hill Henna.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and coolers and enjoy a gorgeous fall day at the park with friends and family. Per local ordinance, social distancing should be maintained between each group of festival goers and masks will be required where social distancing cannot be maintained. Hand sanitizing stations will be available in several locations. If you are sick, or have had a fever in the last 48 hours, please stay home.

Admission to the event, entertainment, and most activities are free of cost. All Food Trucks and Smoky Hill Henna will be additional costs.