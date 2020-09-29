Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 50 °

Street Eats & Beats Returns to Salina’s Oakdale Park

LaCrista BrightbillSeptember 29, 2020

On Saturday, October 17 from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm, the community is invited to a FREE event at Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park. The festival will include stellar food trucks, rockin’ bands, and
fun activities for the whole family.

Hosted by Salina Area Young Professionals and sponsored by First Bank Kansas and Long McArthur, this event was founded to give back to the community, by creating an opportunity for friends and family to gather and enjoy the arts and entertainment scene that Salina has to offer.

Musical entertainment will kick off at 1:00 pm with Cash Hollistah, followed by Taylor Kline taking the stage at 3:00 pm, and the Sunset Sinners wrapping up the festival from 4:15 – 7:00 pm.

Enjoy tasty food all afternoon long from Chapman’s Take Away, There’s no Place Like Home, The Chef & I, French Fry Frenzy and Food by Bonnie Food Trucks. Kid (and Adult) Activities include a Retro Obstacle Course Bounce House from Bounce-A-Roos (from 1:00 – 4:00 pm), sidewalk chalk, bubbles and henna and glitter henna tattoos by Smoky Hill Henna.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and coolers and enjoy a gorgeous fall day at the park with friends and family. Per local ordinance, social distancing should be maintained between each group of festival goers and masks will be required where social distancing cannot be maintained. Hand sanitizing stations will be available in several locations. If you are sick, or have had a fever in the last 48 hours, please stay home.

Admission to the event, entertainment, and most activities are free of cost. All Food Trucks and Smoky Hill Henna will be additional costs.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Families to Receive Digital Support...

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly today announced that, as part of the Technology for Families Grant Program, ...

September 29, 2020 Comments

Street Eats & Beats Returns to...

Top News

September 29, 2020

CMS Lays Down Guidance For Nursing ...

Top News

September 29, 2020

K-State’s Klieman Named Dodd Trop...

Sports News

September 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Families to Receive Digit...
September 29, 2020Comments
Belongings Stolen From a ...
September 29, 2020Comments
Salina Area United Way Pa...
September 29, 2020Comments
33 New Saline County COVI...
September 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH