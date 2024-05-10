Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash with Car

Salina Police are investigating an injury crash that sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital in Wichita.

Police Sergeant Chad McCary tells KSAL News that just before 5pm on Tuesday evening, 22-year-old Juan Monreal-Esparza was riding a 2007 Susuki motorcycle southbound on 9th Street near the Cloud Street intersection.

Police say 21-year-old McKenzie Cramer was driving a 2011 Ford Edge and turned in front of Monreal-Esparza’s motorcycle. The impact caused severe head and facial injuries and he was taken to Salina Regional Health Center before being transported to Via Christie in Wichita.

Authorities say he is recovering from serious injuries. Cramer was not hurt in the accident.

Monreal-Esparza was not wearing a helmet.