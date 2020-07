Organizers have put the brakes on an outdoor festival which was planned for this weekend. The Saline County Young Professionals group has postponed its Street Eats & Beats festival which was planned Saturday in Oakdale Park.

Organizers say they were hoping it would be possible to continue with the event, but due to concerns in the community, they have reconsidered.

Plans are to reschedule as soon as it’s safe and responsible to do so, and to make it bigger and better than ever.