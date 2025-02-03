“Storm Fury” Starts This Week

Storm Fury on the Plains, the annual storm identification and safety training presented by the National Weather Service, begins this week.

According to the agency, staff will provide an in depth weather presentation which will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storm’s potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

The presentations are hosted by local county emergency management agencies and typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has an interest in weather.

There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up to be a spotter. So, if you are interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards, please take the time to come out and join us for a very interesting and enjoyable evening.

