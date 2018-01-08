“Storm Fury” Coming to Salina

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are preparing for a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season. They are getting ready to head out across the state to present severe weather safety and information talks.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, they will again this year will partner with local emergency management offices to present “Storm Fury on the Plains.” The presentation is to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season.

National Weather Service staff will provide an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize a storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

The presentations are hosted by local county emergency management agencies and typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has an interest in weather.

There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up to be a spotter. So, if you are interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards, please take the time to come out and join us for a very interesting and enjoyable evening.

Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend.

The presentations begin in February.

The presentation in Salina is scheduled for February 7th, at the Saline South High School Auditorium at 730 E. Magnolia.

List of area times and locations:

Wichita Office Presentations