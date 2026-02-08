Storm Fury Coming to Salina Tuesday

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service this week will begin a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season, and their first stop is in Salina.
Saline County Emergency Management, in partnership with the National Weather Service in Wichita, will host the annual Storm Fury on the Plains, a free public severe weather education presentation, on February 10th at Peter’s Science Hall, Room 201, at Kansas Wesleyan University. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.
This presentation is designed to help residents better understand severe weather common to Kansas, including how thunderstorms develop, what warning signs to watch for, how to stay safe, and how to properly report storm information. The goal is to give the public practical knowledge they can use when severe weather threatens, helping people make informed decisions and respond appropriately when conditions turn dangerous.
Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend. The presentation is free, and no registrations is required.
|February 10th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Saline County
|Salina
|Kansas Wesleyan – Peter Science Hall Room 201
|February 11th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Harper County
|Anthony
|Chaparral Junior/Senior High School
|February 12th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Harvey County
|Newton
|USD373 McKinley Administrative Center
|February 17th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Ellsworth County
|Ellsworth
|High School Performing Arts Center
|February 18th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Neosho County
|Chanute
|Chanute Memorial Auditorium
|February 19th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Lincoln County
|Lincoln
|Lincoln County Courthouse
|February 23rd
|Monday
|6:30pm
|Reno County
|Hutchinson
|Hutchinson Command & Fire Training Center
|February 24th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Rice County
|TBD
|
TBD
|February 25th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Sumner County
|Wellington
|
Wellington High School Auditorium
|February 25th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Sedgwick County
|Maize
|Maize Performing Arts & Aquatic Center
|February 26th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|McPherson County
|McPherson
|Opera House
|March 2nd
|Monday
|6:30pm
|Woodson County
|TBD
|
TBD
|March 4th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Barton County
|Great Bend
|Crest Theatre
|March 5th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Elk County
|Howard
|Cox Building
|March 9th
|Monday
|6:30pm
|Labette County
|Parsons
|Municipal Building
|March 10th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Russell County
|Russell
|Dream Theater
|March 11th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Chase County
|Cottonwood Falls
|Community Center in Swope Park
|March 12th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Butler County
|Augusta
|Point Events Center
|March 16th
|Monday
|6:30pm
|Greenwood County
|Eureka
|Eureka High School Auditorium
|March 17th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Wilson County
|Fredonia
|Old Iron Club
|March 18th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Kingman County
|Kingman
|Kingman Activity Center
|March 19th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Marion County
|Hillsboro
|Tabor College – Shari Flaming Center
|March 23rd
|Monday
|6:30pm
|Allen County
|Iola
|Creitz Recital Hall – Bowlus Basement
|March 24th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Cowley County
|Winfield
|Cowley Cinema 8
|March 26th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Montgomery County
|Independence
|Memorial Hall