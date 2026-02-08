Storm Fury Coming to Salina Tuesday

By Todd Pittenger February 8, 2026

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service this week will begin a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season, and their first stop is in Salina.

Saline County Emergency Management, in partnership with the National Weather Service in Wichita, will host the annual Storm Fury on the Plains, a free public severe weather education presentation, on February 10th at Peter’s Science Hall, Room 201, at Kansas Wesleyan University. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This presentation is designed to help residents better understand severe weather common to Kansas, including how thunderstorms develop, what warning signs to watch for, how to stay safe, and how to properly report storm information. The goal is to give the public practical knowledge they can use when severe weather threatens, helping people make informed decisions and respond appropriately when conditions turn dangerous.

Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend. The presentation is free, and no registrations is required.

_ _ _

February 10th Tuesday 6:30pm Saline County Salina Kansas Wesleyan – Peter Science Hall Room 201
February 11th Wednesday 6:30pm Harper County Anthony  Chaparral Junior/Senior High School
February 12th Thursday 6:30pm Harvey County Newton USD373 McKinley Administrative Center
February 17th Tuesday 6:30pm Ellsworth County Ellsworth High School Performing Arts Center
February 18th Wednesday 6:30pm Neosho County Chanute Chanute Memorial Auditorium
February 19th Thursday 6:30pm Lincoln County Lincoln Lincoln County Courthouse
February 23rd Monday 6:30pm Reno County Hutchinson Hutchinson Command & Fire Training Center
February 24th Tuesday 6:30pm Rice County TBD

TBD
February 25th Wednesday 6:30pm Sumner County Wellington

Wellington High School Auditorium
February 25th Wednesday 6:30pm Sedgwick County Maize Maize Performing Arts & Aquatic Center
February 26th Thursday 6:30pm McPherson County McPherson  Opera House
March 2nd Monday 6:30pm Woodson County TBD

TBD
March 4th Wednesday 6:30pm Barton County Great Bend Crest Theatre
March 5th Thursday 6:30pm Elk County Howard Cox Building 
March 9th Monday 6:30pm Labette County Parsons Municipal Building
March 10th Tuesday 6:30pm Russell County Russell Dream Theater
March 11th Wednesday 6:30pm Chase County Cottonwood Falls Community Center in Swope Park
March 12th Thursday 6:30pm Butler County Augusta Point Events Center
March 16th Monday 6:30pm Greenwood County Eureka Eureka High School Auditorium
March 17th Tuesday 6:30pm Wilson County Fredonia Old Iron Club
March 18th Wednesday 6:30pm Kingman County Kingman Kingman Activity Center
March 19th  Thursday 6:30pm Marion County Hillsboro Tabor College – Shari Flaming Center
March 23rd Monday 6:30pm Allen County Iola Creitz Recital Hall – Bowlus Basement 
March 24th Tuesday 6:30pm Cowley County Winfield Cowley Cinema 8
March 26th Thursday 6:30pm Montgomery County Independence Memorial Hall