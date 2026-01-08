Storm Fury Coming in February

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are preparing for a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season, and will be making a stop in Salina.

Saline County Emergency Management, in partnership with the National Weather Service in Wichita, will host the annual Storm Fury on the Plains, a free public severe weather education presentation, on February 10th at Peter’s Science Hall, Room 201, at Kansas Wesleyan University. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This presentation is designed to help residents better understand severe weather common to Kansas, including how thunderstorms develop, what warning signs to watch for, how to stay safe, and how to properly report storm information. The goal is to give the public practical knowledge they can use when severe weather threatens, helping people make informed decisions and respond appropriately when conditions turn dangerous.

Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend. The presentation is free, and no registrations is requites.