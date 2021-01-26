Storm Dumps Snow and Ice

A winter storm Monday dropped snow and ice across portions of the area caused hazardous driving conditions in some areas.

Here are some snowfall amounts from across Kansas:

10 inches Courtland

8 inches Luray

6.5 inches Wakeeney

6 inches Concorida

6 inches Hays

6 inches Wilson Lake

5 inches Russell

4 inches Norton

4 inches Atwood

3 inches Scott City

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of light snow later on Tuesday across central and eastern Kansas. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 Tuesday evening through 6:00 Wednesday morning. Snow is anticipated, with 1 to 3 inches possible.