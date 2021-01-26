Storm Dumps Snow and Ice

A winter storm Monday dropped snow and ice across portions of the area caused hazardous driving conditions in some areas.
Here are some snowfall amounts from across Kansas:
- 10 inches Courtland
- 8 inches Luray
- 6.5 inches Wakeeney
- 6 inches Concorida
- 6 inches Hays
- 6 inches Wilson Lake
- 5 inches Russell
- 4 inches Norton
- 4 inches Atwood
- 3 inches Scott City
According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of light snow later on Tuesday across central and eastern Kansas. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 Tuesday evening through 6:00 Wednesday morning. Snow is anticipated, with 1 to 3 inches possible.