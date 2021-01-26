Salina, KS

Now: 23 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 25 ° | Lo: 14 °

Storm Dumps Snow and Ice

Todd PittengerJanuary 26, 2021

A winter storm Monday dropped snow and ice across portions  of the area caused hazardous driving conditions in some areas.

Here are some snowfall amounts from across Kansas:

  • 10 inches Courtland
  • 8 inches Luray
  • 6.5 inches Wakeeney
  • 6 inches Concorida
  • 6 inches Hays
  • 6 inches Wilson Lake
  • 5 inches Russell
  • 4 inches Norton
  • 4 inches Atwood
  • 3 inches Scott City

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of light snow later on Tuesday across central and eastern Kansas. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 Tuesday evening through 6:00 Wednesday morning.  Snow is anticipated, with 1 to 3 inches possible.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Great Plains Planning Job Fairs

A Salina based manufacturer has jobs available and will be hosting a couple of job fairs later this ...

January 26, 2021 Comments

Storm Dumps Snow and Ice

Top News

January 26, 2021

2 New Deaths, 78 New COVID Cases

COVID-19 Kansas News

January 25, 2021

Salina Attorney Among 3 Nominees Fo...

Kansas News

January 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 New Deaths, 78 New COVI...
January 25, 2021Comments
Salina Attorney Among 3 N...
January 25, 2021Comments
Kansas Disaster Declarati...
January 25, 2021Comments
Tourism Division Reorgani...
January 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices