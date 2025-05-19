Storm Damage Prompts Extended Lane Closure

The aftermath of a tornado which damaged a Western Kansas community is prompting an extended lane closure along five miles of Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, lane closures on I-70 near Grinnell in Gove County are expected to remain in place during the week of May 19th.

KDOT has closed the passing lanes on both eastbound and westbound I-70 between mile markers 82 and 87. The closures are necessary for utility crews to complete repairs on downed powerlines from severe weather on Sunday evening.

Motorists are advised to use caution and stay alert for work crews in the area. Minor delays may be possible.